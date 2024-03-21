The state of Georgia, in the United States, executed this Wednesday with a lethal injection to a prisoner sentenced to death for the murder of a woman three decades ago.

It is the first execution in Georgia in more than four years and both the prisoner's lawyers and activists against the death penalty tried to stop it until the last minute, but were unsuccessful.

Who was the prisoner?

Willie James Pye, a 59-year-old African-American, was sentenced to death for the 1993 kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he had had a relationship with, Alicia Lynn Yarbrough.

Pye was executed by lethal injection at 11:03 p.m. local time Wednesday (10:03 p.m. Wednesday in Colombia) at a prison in Jackson, Georgia, after ordering a last meal of chicken sandwiches and hamburgers, the Department of Justice said. Georgia Corrections in a statement.

NOW: Members of the Georgians for Alternative to the Death Penalty stand outside the GA Diagnostic Prison in protest of the execution of Willie James Pye @Reuters pic.twitter.com/s0OmPNVnYR — Jayla Whitfield-Anderson (@JaylaWhitfield) March 20, 2024

He was sentenced to death in 1996 for the crime of Alicia Yarbrough, a woman with whom he had sporadic relations and whom he kidnapped and raped along with two accomplices.

According to court documents, Pye armed himself with two accomplices broke into the home of Yarbrough's new partner with the intention of stealing money from her, and found her alone with her baby.

Pye and his accomplices, at gunpoint, robbed the woman of her jewelry, kidnapped her, and raped her in a motel; After she was taken to a road, she was ordered to lie on the ground and Pye shot her three times.

One of the accomplices, who was a teenager, confessed to the authorities and testified against Pye and the other accomplice.who received a life sentence.

What did Pye's defense say?

The U.S. Supreme Court and the State Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected a last-minute clemency petition filed by Pye.

In his argument in favor of clemency, The defense stated that Pye suffers from an intellectual disability – with an IQ of 68 – and that he lived a traumatic childhood of “deep poverty, abandonment, constant violence and chaos in his family home.”

Share Willie James Pye Photo:Private file

Furthermore, according to his attorneys, he was poorly represented at trial by a “racist and overworked public defender,” who has since died. “If his court-appointed attorney had not abandoned his work, jurors would have known that Mr. Pye is intellectually disabled with an IQ of 68,” they stated in the document.

They also argued that Pye suffered “deep poverty, neglect, constant violence and chaos in his family home” since he was born, and that he regretted the crime..

However, the Georgia Pardon and Parole board refused to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment after “thoroughly considering all of the facts and circumstances of the case.”

The 1996 sentence had been annulled in 2021 by an appeals court that considered that he did not have a good public defense, since his lawyer did not claim that he showed signs of said intellectual disability. But the death sentence was reimposed in 2022.

Pye did not record a final statement, but did accept a sentence, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Pye's death penalty sentence – he was additionally sentenced to three life sentences and 20 extra years – has been upheld by state and federal appeals courts over the years.

According to cnn, three of the jurors in Pye's trial recently said they opposed his execution.

The death penalty in the United States

This is the third execution this year in the United States.

Capital punishment has been abolished in 23 states of the North American country and in six others – Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee – it has been suspended.

However, last year there were 24 executions in the United States, most by lethal injection.

