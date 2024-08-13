by VALERIO BARRETTA

Although the drivers’ standings at the summer break may say otherwise, with Max Verstappen at +78 on Lando Norris, the Formula 1 World Championship is experiencing great balance, and at the moment It is very difficult to say with certainty who will be the favourite to win at ZandvoortRed Bull is flat but has the Max factor, McLaren has the best car on the grid but needs to learn how to manage itself in hot moments, Ferrari could soon bring updates that would fix what went wrong with the latest package, while Mercedes arrives in Holland with the strength of those who have won three of the last four races.

Zandvoort, for its nature front limitedcould also be a circuit that is favorable to the W15, and Lewis Hamilton he has already come close to success in Holland with the latest generation of cars (2022). The British driver believes that the GP on August 25 could be the start of an exciting second part of the season: “It’s really great to have teams and drivers so close together. The pedigree of drivers at the top today is truly elite and amazing.. We didn’t expect to compete with McLaren or Red Bull. at this point in the season, given how we’ve started. It will definitely be a great second part of 2024“.

According to Hamilton, however, Mercedes has no chance of getting back into the race for the title: “No. They would be great hopes. But let’s hope we can continue like this, maybe managing to start our weekends a little better.“.

Hamilton, in his last observation, shows realism rather than pessimism. With 14 of the 24 scheduled races completed, Mercedes has 266 points in the constructors’ championship and is fourth behind Ferrari (345), McLaren (366) and Red Bull (408). The Briton is sixth in the drivers’ standings, 127 points behind Verstappen: Sir Lewis is the first to know that it is too many even for him.