Management software for vehicle fleets, also called “fleet management software”, is a computer program that helps companies manage all aspects related to a company car fleet in an efficient and centralized manner.

What can fleet management software do?

Fleet management software has various functions that can vary based on the product and the specific needs of the company, but in general fleet management software allows you to:

Manage maintenance: plan and monitor ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions, keep track of costs and deadlines, receive automatic notifications.

plan and monitor ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions, keep track of costs and deadlines, receive automatic notifications. Check costs: monitor fuel consumption, toll charges, fines and other costs, analyze data to optimize vehicle usage and reduce costs.

monitor fuel consumption, toll charges, fines and other costs, analyze data to optimize vehicle usage and reduce costs. Locate vehicles: monitor the real-time position of fleet vehicles, optimize routes and activity planning.

monitor the real-time position of fleet vehicles, optimize routes and activity planning. Manage administrative procedures: archive vehicle-related documents, such as registrations, insurance and leasing contracts.

archive vehicle-related documents, such as registrations, insurance and leasing contracts. Ensuring driver safety: monitor driving style, receive notifications in case of risky behavior, implement road safety programs.

monitor driving style, receive notifications in case of risky behavior, implement road safety programs. Communicate with drivers: send messages and notifications to drivers, receive feedback and requests for assistance.

Among the fleet management software there is MyTasks by Stellantisan innovative tool in the sector that allows fleet managers to communicate directly with drivers, assign tasks and update the status of activities in real time through the infotainment system of the vehicle. This tool offers numerous benefits for both drivers and fleet managers. For drivers, MyTasks reduces distractions behind the wheel by eliminating the need to consult your smartphone. For fleet managers, MyTasks improves safety and efficiency, while also enabling savings on the purchase of aftermarket accessories.

Stellantis MyTasks what is it

MyTasks is an innovative patented interface that facilitates communication between fleet managers and drivers, taking advantage of features and updates over the air (OTA). Thanks to OTA updates, MyTasks will also be available on Stellantis vehicles already in circulation, provided they are equipped with communication technology and communication units compatible infotainment.

The MyTasks service allows fleet managers to assign or change tasks to van drivers

How MyTasks works on vans

The app allows fleet managers to assign tasks or change the daily planning of activities directly via an online portal. Drivers receive notifications on time real on assigned tasks through the vehicle's infotainment system. This fully connected system allows drivers to navigate to your assigned destination efficiently, while dispatchers can monitor the status of each assignment in real time.

Free2move fleet services

MyTasks becomes part of the fleet services of Free2move and is added to those already existing as Preventive Maintenance And Connect Fleet. This service will also be accessible via integration APIs for partners B2B who use fleet planning tools. Pro OneStellantis' Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, will be the first to integrate this technology.

MyTasks notifications arrive on the infotainment display in real time

MyTasks will launch by the first half of 2024 in Europe on the brands' compact and mid-sized vans Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhallthen extending to compatible large vans and passenger cars later this year in Europe, and to commercial vehicles in North America.

Read also,

→ All the news on commercial vehicles VANS

→ Electric vans

→ Trucks, trucks and trucks

→ What are electric vans

→ How an electric motor is made

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!