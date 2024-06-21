Fiat Topolino meet Castagna Milan bodywork. And he does it in the version Beach, chosen not by chance on the first day of summer: the Milanese atelier has decided to transform the electric minicar of the Stellantis Group brand into a car that can remain “short”, in its original dimensions, or become “long”. As? Let’s go find out together.

Fiat Topolino by Castagna

Starting from one element: all the structural interventions were made of high-strength aluminum for the necessary weight containment, while all the new bodywork components, starting with the complete door compartment called “light-heartedly”, are made of organic 3D printing (Castana proprietary technology) using carbon fiber based filaments. The Milanese atelier has also decided to raise the height of the entrance area to make the car more rigid and safe by inserting two anti-intrusion steel bars inside the bodywork.

La Spiaggina is transformed

No roof: in its place a roof was placed immediately behind the seats sturdy roll cage, complete with a modular steel frame that can be mounted to support the waterproof fabric cover and crystal side guards that allow the passenger compartment to be completely closed. We were talking about two variants of Fiat Topolino by Castagna: the short version is equipped with solid wood moldings which border the entire belt line and entrance of the car, while the long version has an external rear overhang of 30 cm and is characterized by a rear space with a large central locker located below the striped teak top, and has other two comfortable lockers which increase the load capacity on the sides.

Color and comfort

The bodywork can be painted in the traditional pastel colors or in the special opalescent colors of the new range happiness of Castagna, while, still speaking of chromaticity, there are special tailpieces that complete the wheel arches and which are flanked by new 3D printed elements which offer the opportunity to create two-color effects. Last mentions of merit: above the miniskirt a profile in chromed metal and solid wood underlines and enhances the “light-hearted” entrance, the fake exhausts with a green and red background they recall the necessary street lights used on marine runabouts.

Interior and prices

Internally, the passenger compartment is characterized by the use of nautical leather and new vegetable fibers capable of covering even non-flat surfaces. Carrozzeria Castagna Milano has announced that in the future there will be space for woodywagon version of Fiat Topolino, and in the meantime has communicated the prices for the Spiaggina presented today: the “short” transformation starts from 25,000 euros, while the “long” version has a price list that starts from 35,000 euros.