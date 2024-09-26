The 2024/25 season is less than two months into the competition and there are already those who are thinking about next season, such as the designers of the clubs’ kits. The shirt that Barcelona will wear next season, designed by Nike, has been leaked. At least the first details, according to what the specialized portal FootyHeadlines offers us.
Quite similar to the current 2024/25 shirt, the Barça jersey will not undergo any major changes. The colours will not change, and the same shades will be used. The only difference? The print. The shirt will be cut in two halves with a gradient around the sponsor, which will remain Spotify’s.
At the top, there will be four opposing stripes: red/blue/red/blue, while at the bottom, the stripes will be reversed.
“Based on a draft template from @memorabilia1899, shirt designer @grhaer9 has created a full image of the Barcelona 25-26 home kit. It is important to note that this is not the final design, it is approximately 60-70% accurate,” the site reports.
After the match against Getafe, FC Barcelona has achieved its seventh consecutive victory at the start of LaLiga, something that has not been achieved by the Blaugrana team since 2017. However, Hansi Flick’s men do not have everything going their way.
Between now and the international break, when the third and fourth rounds of the UEFA Nations League are played, Barcelona will play three games. On Saturday in Pamplona against Osasuna, next Tuesday against Young Boys, before finishing on Sunday 6 October in Alavés and, in the process, releasing its international players.
