The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran He abandoned the Vuelta a España on Thursday after suffering an accident during the sixth stage.

According to the criteria of

His team confirmed what happened in a first report. “Rigoberto Urán suffered a serious accident in the sixth stage of the Vuelta today. He was unable to finish the stage and is being evaluated by the medical staff. There will be more updates soon.”

Some versions indicate that he was involved in a crash alongside Andreas Kron, Adam Yates and Matthew Riccitello.

Television reported that Yates had been late, and had reached the finish line 8 minutes and 54 seconds behind, but Uran did not appear at the finish line.

Rigo’s images

It was learned that the 37-year-old runner was evacuated by ambulance, but no official medical report has been given on the consequences of the accident.

In the first images that have been released, broadcast by ESPN, Rigo can be seen getting out of the ambulance that picked him up after the fall and walking on his own, albeit with difficulty, towards the EF team bus.

SPORTS

More sports news