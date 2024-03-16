A sensational wedding

Last February 1st, the news of the imminent officialization of the F1 suddenly hit F1 circles Lewis Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari starting in 2025. The indiscretion took shape hour after hour, until the press release arrived in the evening, which confirmed the arrival of the most successful driver in history in the most successful team in history.

A dream that comes true

“Driving Ferrari was my childhood dream“, Hamilton then told journalists. A circumstance confirmed in the Jeddah paddock also by Sir Lewis' father, that is Anthony Hamilton: “Racing for Ferrari was part of my dream and his dream. When you are a child you always dream of racing for Ferrari.”

The father of the seven-time world champion then specified: “We love all the teams Lewis raced for, namely McLaren and Mercedes, but being behind the wheel of the red car is the biggest dream“. An indirect response to Fernando Alonso, who had maliciously insinuated: “A year ago Lewis had different dreams, didn't he?”.

But was the negotiation really secret? Anthony replied: “I more or less knew it. The point is, it's her business and it was about his decision.”