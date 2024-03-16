It has never been good, nor will it be, to take justice by our own hand, but sometimes the pain, anguish and exhaustion of a life full of abuse, screams, blows and humiliation can do more, when justice is neither prompt nor expeditious.

Laurita was sentenced for killing her husband after having filed complaints of abuse and family violence before the Prosecutor's Office, which were never followed up. Today he is serving a 32-year sentence. She has been inside for 16 years now, paying for this crime.

He lived an ugly life, of beatings, abuse, humiliation, rape and everything. That is already in her memory. She had been with him for 20 years. All because of the fear that she would take his children away from him. She told him that he was going to kill his family. The fear of where it was going to go, the fear of what do I do with my children? How am I going to support them? She was terrified of being alone.

He had an upholstery business, but practically everyone in the family They helped him in the activities that were done there. There was no attention from him for the children, that's why his children did poorly in school. He beat them up. He always wanted to have Laurita working next to him, he wanted him to take care of the payments and the business turns.

He said that the children were doing poorly in school because of Laurita, and he reproached her for being a bad mother. She saw it as normal because he was her husband and she thought she had to put up with him.

“I got married in love because it was very different. After 10 years of living with him she began to change, because of the friends that she added to her life, she sold vice and took drugs; There were women, there was money, and when a man brings money in his bag, he feels that the world has it at his feet. They forget about the family he has at home, the children and the wife,” says Laurita.

Of course, she always told her husband that she was going to kill him, that she was going to make him pay for all the mistreatment, rape, and beatings that he gave to her children, that she would not be left without him paying for all that suffering. , but yes, it would be after his birthday, so that it would be the last one he would celebrate “in family”.

Her husband's birthday arrived and Laurita He put together the whole plan. He brought her the band, bought her cake, drinks, food and invited her whole family, and just one day after that celebration she planned and organized, supported by a friend, of whom she said, she would never say her name. That day she ended the life of her husband, and told him: “Do you remember that I always told you that I was going to end your life, so that you would never again violate me or my children? Well the day has arrived.”

How many cases like this exist? The one of many women who have been criminally prosecuted for the crime of homicide or injuries in their multiple types, despite having acted in defense of their own lives, and even those of their sons and daughters? For them there is no justice, for them there is no defense.

