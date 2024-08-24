Disappointing result for Lewis Hamilton in the Dutch Grand Prix qualifyingwith the British Mercedes driver not even taking part in Q3. After good indications in the Free Practice sessions on Friday, the seven-time world champion failed to reach the top-10 in Q2 which would have allowed him to fight for pole position in the third and final session, qualifying only 12th and behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

A misstep that costs #44 dearly, even more so because of the possibility of a comeback hindered by the characteristics of a track that makes overtaking difficult. Added to this is also the possible penalty for impeding against Sergio Perez, which occurred during Q1, which could worsen his position on the grid. An episode that was the first sign of a qualifying to forget, which became increasingly complex especially in Q2.

Right here, in fact, Hamilton encountered some problems that brought him to the sixth row. An outcome that pushes the British driver to think, even before tomorrow’s race, about the Italian GP in Monza, scheduled for next week: “The balance has become increasingly jerky, increasingly oversteering. – he declared to the official F1 channel – it was terrible. It’s definitely very, very frustrating, but that’s how it is. It’s hard now. The weekend is over and we have to move on to next week“.

Mercedes who can console himself with the 4th place by George Russellbut which does not satisfy the Team Principal Toto Wolffwho would have expected a better overall result: “We hoped to do better – added the Austrian manager – looking at the previous sessions we were pretty much always in the top three. But then we had a car that was on the edge. It was very difficult to manage during the lap. There was a lot of understeer, sudden oversteer and the moment you went over the temperature thresholds, there was no more performance. That’s why there was a crazy moment when Lewis crashed in Q2. Even with George’s P4, which I think did the best, we are not happy with this performance“.