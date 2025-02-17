The Verdiblancos have made full in the meetings dedicated to the causes of sustainability and against climate change





He Real Betis You have seen how the matches dedicated to Forever Greenits environmental sustainability platform that seeks to involve the world in the fight against climate change through the speaker that football is, is being a talisman to obtain good sports results. And it is that before the Royal Society he celebrated the fourth edition of the meetings dedicated to this cause and has obtained full of victories.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Betis beat the Athletic 1-0 at home in a duel decided by the goal of Borja Iglesias and also for the expulsion of Fekir after an action with Muniain. Then the Heliopolitans visiton a sustainable equipment, made with 100% recycled polyester.

In the 2022-23 campaign the Betics imposed 3-1 to the Espanyol (goals from Ayoze, Miranda and Carvalho) and wore a green equipment made of recycled polyester and without the chemicals that are usually used.

Already in 2023-24 the Verdiblancos played before the Almería In Villamarín and won 3-2 with goals from Isco, Fornals and Ayoze. Then he used a degraded striped shirt to address the urgent threat of drought and the need for responsible water with the motto “defends life in green.”









And in the duel last Sunday before the Real Sociedadthe Heliopolitans won 3-0 with goals from Antony and Marc Roca (2) in a duel in which they carried green t-shirts made with algae. ‘Without blue there is no green’ was the motto of this initiative to make visible the environmental catastrophe that supposes the uncontrolled invasion of the Asian algae Rugulopteryx Okamurae on the Andalusian coast of the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.