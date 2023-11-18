Misstep in Las Vegas

The United States, together with Brazil, is one of the Lewis Hamilton’s ‘adoptive’ homes on a sporting and human level. The British champion has always enjoyed racing in the States and was among the most thrilled at the idea of trip to Las Vegas. The results on the track, however, at least for the moment, have not smiled on him at all.

In fact, the seven-time world champion will sprint alone tenth in tomorrow’s GPafter being sensationally eliminated during Q2. The only thing that guaranteed him the top-10 was the controversial move back on the grid to Carlos Sainz, direct rival of Hamilton and Mercedes in the challenge for second place among the Constructors.

Kudos to Russell

To make it even more the misstep of #44 was unexpected on the Las Vegas Strip was the result obtained by his teammate, George Russell, fourth at the end of Q3 and promoted to third position again thanks to Sainz’s penalty. Interviewed at the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – among other things just as his compatriot and teammate was concluding his last lap in the hunt for pole – the #44 Mercedes appeared unusually resigned and bitter.

“Premature elimination? Somehow I’m not surprised, but I’m certainly not happy. I thought I could make the cut and clearly the car had the potential to do better. Now I’m keeping my fingers crossed for George, who’s crossing the finish line now. Fourth place is a great job on his part, he will start third. Good job. Complicated weekend for me? It wasn’t ideal – concluded Hamilton – but it happened the way it happened. Tomorrow I will give my best and we will see what we can do“.