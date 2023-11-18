Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/18/2023 – 7:07

The fall of the IBC-Br in September, of 0.06% in relation to August, added to the weak performance of the services sector in the month, confirmed the “cooling” trend of the economy at the end of the year, in the market’s view. These results, according to analysts, consolidate the perception that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall in the third quarter and will hardly grow 3% or more in 2023, as was expected until October.

The decline in the IBC-BR, which was released yesterday by the Central Bank and is considered a preview of the GDP, contradicted the market consensus, which expected an increase of 0.20% in September – after the indicator had fallen by 0.81% In August. With the result, the IBC-Br consolidated a decline of 0.6% in the third quarter. The index’s negative surprise followed the weak performance of the services sector in the month, which shrank 0.3% compared to August, while the median of the Broadcast Projections survey indicated an increase of 0.4%.

After the release of the IBC-Br, G5 Partners cut its GDP growth projection in 2023, from 3% to 2.8%, compared to the expectation of a stronger fall in the third quarter (-0.1% to -0. 4%). Nova Futura Investimentos maintained the 3% increase, but its chief economist, Nicolas Borsoi, said in a note that a smaller increase, of 2.8%, also seems likely.

“A slowdown can be seen at the margin in all economic segments, including agriculture, which, in line with the fall in the IBC-Br in the third quarter, suggests a negative variation for GDP in the period,” said the chief economist in a report. from G5 Partners, Luís Otávio de Souza Leal.

Cooling

Santander Brasil’s real-time estimate (tracker) for third-quarter GDP fell from -0.3% to -0.4% yesterday. In a note, bank economist Gabriel Couto reiterated the expectation of a 2.5% increase in GDP for the year, highlighting that the data available so far for October suggests continued cooling.

Although he expects a 2.8% increase in GDP for the year, MAG Investimentos economist Felipe Oliveira already admits that the result could be closer to 2.5% to 2.6%, due to the weakening of the economy. The manager expects stability in the third quarter (0%), but does not rule out a drop of 0.1% to 0.2%. “We already had this view (of a slowdown in activity) given that interest rates were still very high, and that we would not have the impact of agriculture and its spillover effect,” said Oliveira.

The Central Bank’s current projection for economic activity in 2023 is growth of 2.9%, according to the September Quarterly Inflation Report. The economic team projects expansion of 3.2%. (COLORBORATED BY EDUARDO RODRIGUES)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.