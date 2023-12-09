by STEFANO OLLANU

FIA Prize Giving, a traveling ceremony

Since 2011 the International Automobile Federation decided to create a ad hoc event for the delivery of the world champion trophy to all the winners of the categories affiliated with it.

The choice of location for the ceremony changes from year to year, to pay homage to all the local federations and many will remember that in 2022 it took place in Bologna.

2011 India New Delhi 2012 Türkiye Istanbul 2013 France Paris 2014 Qatar Doha 2015 France Paris 2016 Austria Vienna 2017 France Paris 2018 Russia St.Pietroburgo 2019 France Paris 2020 Swiss Geneva 2021 France Paris 2022 Italy Bologna 2023 Azerbaijan Baku

Hamilton questions sustainability

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton despite being a guest in Baku to receive the third place trophy in his category, he didn’t skimp criticism of the Federationprimarily in relation to the management of the case concerning the Wolff spouses and subsequently on the sustainability of the FIA ​​Prize Giving.

“Given that I really like Baku and it’s a really fantastic place, I wonder what the Federation thinks about sustainability. Because so many people had to take a plane to get herewhile the FIA ​​is currently in Paris and it would have been easier to organize it there“, these are the words of the Mercedes driver.

Correct observation, but not accepted by the Federation, given that just yesterday it was decided to host the 2024 event in Kigali city, Rwandadated December 13th.