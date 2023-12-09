Thank you, @HiramMier211, for your professionalism to defend this shield during these 5 years! 🛡️ Much success in your future projects 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/sQuqPwW6JK — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 7, 2023

👉The directive of #Chivas He is planning what is coming for the tournament #Clausura2024. 👀 After more than 13 years in the institution, the red and white youth player Jesús Sánchez could be left out permanently. pic.twitter.com/2pLvcn2iT4 — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) December 1, 2023

The midfielder Alan Torres It is one of the most questioned, so it should leave the fold. Same case as Daniel Rios, who arrived as reinforcement in the first semester to solve the lack of goals, but it never worked as he only scored once. If they allowed the departure of some with good conditions such as Sergio Flores and Luis Olivasthe defender Gilberto Sepulveda It should also be used as a currency. Victor Guzman By losing prominence in this championship, it is also handled as a way out in exchange, which would be a good idea if the Serbian coach really Veljko Paunovic will no longer take it into account.