Again the Chivas They were obliged in a championship, because despite having qualified for the Leaguein the quarterfinals they were easily thrown out by the Cougars for not having taken advantage of the first home game. After completing the Apertura 2023, of the Liga MXthe club has already announced its first official loss, the defender Hiram Mierwho said goodbye after five years.
Another of those who are aiming to leave is the right back and one of the captains, Jesus Sanchezwho had a relief role, always remaining on the bench due to the great presence of Alan Mozo. In fact, the few times that El Chapito appeared as a starter, the fans demonstrated against him, so after having defended the Flock throughout his career, it was time to say goodbye to bring in someone else to compete for the starting position. .
The one who wants to leave because he hasn’t had minutes with the first team is the goalkeeper. Oscar Whalleywho arrived from Spain to supposedly compete for ownership, however, they did not give him the opportunity. Raul Rangel He was finally able to make his debut with the first team, but as soon as he took on the responsibility of guarding the three posts he was injured and Miguel Jimenez He became the main guardian again. Several Chiva-brothers want Wacho out, but it does not seem feasible, since it is unlikely that the board will look for a new goalkeeper.
It is true that many have already completed their cycle and must leave, among them are the undisciplined Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon, who were left much behind. Certain rumors say that the board could renew Chicote, which would be an insult to the fans, but knowing how they have done things, it would not be strange for Guadalajara to forgive him.
The midfielder Alan Torres It is one of the most questioned, so it should leave the fold. Same case as Daniel Rios, who arrived as reinforcement in the first semester to solve the lack of goals, but it never worked as he only scored once. If they allowed the departure of some with good conditions such as Sergio Flores and Luis Olivasthe defender Gilberto Sepulveda It should also be used as a currency. Victor Guzman By losing prominence in this championship, it is also handled as a way out in exchange, which would be a good idea if the Serbian coach really Veljko Paunovic will no longer take it into account.
Finally, other red and white followers believe that Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alejandro Mayorga, Pavel Perez, Isaac ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Erick Gutierrez and Ronaldo Cisneros They should put an end to their time in Verde Valle, but they could be used as a bargaining chip, since they have good arguments to stand out in any other squad. Those who are totally secure in Chivas are Alan Mozo, Raul Rangel, Chiquete Orozco, Fernando Beltran, Carlos Cisneros, Ruben Gonzalez, José Juan Macías, Ricardo Marin and Roberto Alvarado.
