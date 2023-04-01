Back to the past

There was a moment, about halfway through Q3, when it really felt like we were back in the past, when Mercedes was the hegemonic team on the grid and all the others were struggling even to get close to the performance of the silver arrows . In that instant the qualifications of Melbourne had as master Lewis Hamilton, who at the end of the first ‘run’ of attempts in the final phase of qualifying had established the absolute best time. Then, in the final rush, the #44 was overtaken by both Max Verstappen and George Russell, slipping from first to third starting position. Satisfaction, however, remains high for a W14 finally protagonist.

Unexpected result

“It was a totally unexpected result and I am very happy and grateful for the third position – declared a Hamilton who hadn’t seen himself so radiant for some time – my second ride was not as good as the first. I gained some time in the last sector, but in the end I lost tenths at the start of the lap”. the second row, alongside his old rival Fernando Alonsohowever, leaves the possibilities intact for the 38-year-old Mercedes veteran of aim for the first podium of the season and maybe even something more.

Red Bull nearby

“I’m not disappointed and I will do my best to try and make progress tomorrow – continued Hamilton in his post-qualifying analysis, exalting the work of his team and trying to spice up the tail of Max Verstappen’s very fast Red Bull – i am proud of the team. We are all working hard to get back in front. Being so close to Red Bull is incredible. Hopefully we can give them a hard time tomorrow. And let’s hope the weather is good.”.

Mercedes second strength?

Tomorrow’s race promises to be intriguing, with Perez’s comeback from the rear and the battle at the top between Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari to try to stay close to Verstappen’s Red Bull. The Dutchman remains the super favorite for the final success, especially in the case of a good start that should allow him to stretch immediately. But the presence of the Russell-Hamilton duo behind him could help Mercedes in the game of strategies. Of course, after overtaking Ferrari in Bahrain now the Stuttgart company aims to become the second force on the gridalso undermining the ‘cousins’ of Silverstone.