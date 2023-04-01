Weather | Returning to the pack froze the birds’ spring migration – “They come out of there with a rush”

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather will continue to be cooler than usual in the coming days.

Birds the spring migration, which has already started, has been stopped for a week due to snow and frost. However, the situation is not exceptional and the migration is not very late as a whole, says the spokesperson of the bird organization Birdlife Suomi Jan Södersved.

“It’s typical that there can be back packs in early spring, and they can still come in April,” Södersved told STT on Saturday.

“(Birds) then come flocking from there when the weather changes.”

The organization says on its website that a large number of migratory birds that reached Finland turned back south at the turn of the week. On Sunday of last week, for example, 3,000 humpbacks headed for Estonia were counted in Hanko, and more than 3,400 larks headed southwest in Raasepor. According to the organization, at least red-winged thrushes, black thrushes, finches and starlings were still flying in Hanko on Monday, mostly in southern directions.

According to Södersved, for example, larks and woodpeckers are still plentiful in places in southern and southwestern Finland. Thousands of geese and swans have also remained in their fields waiting for the return of spring, says Birdlife.

“They are in large flocks in fields and floods, waiting for better times. Where there’s just less snow and some kind of dining options,” says Södersved.

Previously e.g. grebes, red-breasted and ruffed grouse have arrived in small numbers. According to Birdlife, for example, a few Kiurus have made their way to North Karelia, and the first bulrushes have been seen in Kuusamo. The first tiltalts have arrived on the southern coast, and in Parainten Utö, the earliest ever blue-tailed deer sighting has been made.

Those migratory birds that usually arrive in Finland early are used to harsh conditions.

“If such (winter weather) periods continue for a very long time, then of course there is a challenge,” Södersved adds, however.

“I believe that around Easter or after it at the latest, spring will start to progress more strongly again,” Södersved guesses.