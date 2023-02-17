Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)
Dr. Hamed bin Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and President of the Al Suwaidi Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Art Foundation (ADAS), and member of the Council of the University of Cambridge Institute for Leadership and Sustainability, said: “The year 2023 is a special year for the UAE, when it was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the Year of Sustainability under the slogan (today for tomorrow), after which the legal landscape and corporate governance will change, and therefore the risks and opportunities for companies and institutions will change, especially after the Board of Directors of the Institute adopted our new strategy.
Dr. added. Hamed Al Suwaidi: “We are proud that the UAE views sustainability as something very important for the future, and this is thanks to the vision and support of our wise leadership, as over the past years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has always directed to Adopting initiatives related to sustainability and achieving climate neutrality, which demonstrates its commitment to following a practical and realistic methodology that focuses on the scientific research it leads to help address the climate crisis, by reducing emissions and accelerating the wheel of transformation based on renewable sources.
Dr. Hamed Al-Suwaidi thanked the members of the Board of Directors of the University of Cambridge Institute for Leadership and Sustainability for their support of sustainability efforts and preserving the environment.
He stressed that the founder and president of the University of Cambridge Institute for Leadership and Sustainability, His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and President of the Commonwealth, praised the pioneering role of the UAE in advancing climate action efforts and the insightful vision of the Head of State, may God protect him, and his influential directives in decision-making, and in making the UAE an example. An example in drawing up international politics.
