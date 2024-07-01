Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University has announced that applications for the HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship are now open. The initiative focuses on supporting and encouraging outstanding students to complete their university studies in specializations that qualify them to become future leaders.

The scholarship targets high school graduates who wish to continue their studies at university, and graduates of the country’s national service program who meet the admission requirements and achieve an academic average of no less than 90%.

The university’s president, Dr. Mansour Al-Awar, said: The continuation of providing this scholarship reflects the university’s commitment to supporting outstanding students under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Supreme President of the university, and providing these students with the academic and professional resources necessary to enable them. It is an effective contribution to the nation’s renaissance and progress, especially since the initiative represents a driving force for efforts to qualify national competencies.

He added: “We will continue at the university to support national cadres and enhance Dubai’s position as a global destination for excellence in higher education.”

The scholarship includes full coverage of tuition fees for students who meet the university’s admission requirements. Academic programs focus on developing problem-solving skills, stimulating critical thinking, and developing specialized skills in specific fields, which will provide students with the necessary tools to enhance their cognitive development and success in their fields of specialization and in environments. Competitive business.

It is worth noting that the application period will continue until July 26, and those wishing to apply for the scholarship should contact the university’s admissions team to provide them with assistance and answer their inquiries.