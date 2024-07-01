Gas explosion in Izmir, Turkey, kills five, injures 57

The death toll from a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Turkish city of Izmir has risen to five, the provincial governor Suleyman Elban said. transmits Anadolu.

It is specified that another 57 people were injured. Now they are receiving all the necessary medical care.

The explosion occurred on Sunday, June 30, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on the first floor of a residential building housing a restaurant and bakery. Ten nearby houses were also damaged.

Earlier it was reported about four casualties and 15 wounded.