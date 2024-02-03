His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, received Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza.

During the meeting, which was held at the Palm Palace, developments in the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip were discussed, and ways of cooperation and coordination between the relevant authorities in the UAE and the program to deliver relief aid to the Strip in light of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions of civilians there.

Aspects of joint cooperation between the UAE, represented by its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the United Nations, and areas of partnership in the humanitarian field, were also discussed, in addition to reviewing the best ways to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip, and supporting countries in need and affected areas.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of the UN official, stressing that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is keen to extend a helping hand and assistance, and deliver humanitarian aid to those in need throughout the world. The world supports global efforts aimed at finding solutions to humanitarian issues, based on its original approach and firm principles based on the values ​​of humanitarian giving and relief to those in need.

In this context, His Highness stressed the need to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to enable regional and international organizations to play their role in providing aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip and extending a helping hand to them.

His Highness added, “The Emirates Red Crescent Authority is proud of its distinguished cooperation and relations with various United Nations organizations concerned with humanitarian aspects, which has enabled it to achieve many achievements that have contributed to alleviating the burden of human suffering in many of the areas where the Authority is present.”

For her part, Sigrid Kaag praised the directives of His Highness the President of the UAE to allocate the UAE $5 million to support its efforts in the Gaza Strip.

She expressed her thanks and appreciation for the role played by the United Arab Emirates in the international humanitarian arena, which faces many challenges as a result of the escalating pace of events and crises in a number of countries around the world, praising the relief and food efforts provided by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in the Gaza Strip and within Operation “The Gallant Knight.” 3»Humanity.

She pointed out that the UAE is one of the leading countries in humanitarian work in the world and has a firm commitment to humanitarian principles, and is keen to support international efforts in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Her Excellency Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri. , Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.