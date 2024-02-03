

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, announced the participation of more than 1,500 cyclists in the third edition of the Khalifa University Challenge 2024, today. This year’s edition was distinguished by two starting points: from Abu Dhabi for a distance of 190 km and from Dubai for a distance of 175 km. It is considered the biggest challenge of its kind in the region.

Participants in the Abu Dhabi track started the challenge in front of the main campus of Khalifa University in four groups based on speed, while participants in the Dubai track started from the Al Qudra Circuit in three groups, reaching the summit of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. The Dubai track added a new dimension to the 2024 edition of the challenge. Khalifa University.

The challenge aims to increase awareness about cycling and encourage everyone to participate in community sports competitions and activities that help lead a healthy lifestyle. The presence of two tracks in the challenge also highlighted the advanced infrastructure for cycling in the UAE, which contributes to providing a timeless journey. Unforgettable passing through the country's diverse terrain.

Both routes of the third edition of the Khalifa University Challenge represent the highest levels of physical challenges and cycling ability across various terrains, testing both mental and physical endurance, and requiring discipline and determination to reach the finish line.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, said: “We are proud to organize this sporting event with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for the third year in a row, with a larger number of cycling enthusiasts joining the challenge, which indicates the spread of awareness of the importance of cycling in society.” Emirati, and the Khalifa University Century Challenge 2024 comes in line with our commitment to encourage everyone to participate in challenges and activities that help lead a healthy lifestyle through sports. We extend our sincere thanks to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for providing its expertise to help us organize this event and to all stakeholders who provided support for the challenge this year.”

Al-Nakhira Al Khaili, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, expressed his happiness at holding the challenge for the third year in a row, and with the new start from Dubai for the first time, which adds more challenge and fun to the event.

He stressed that the large turnout of participants this year reflects the significant increase in fans and practitioners of cycling in the Emirates, and confirms the extent of awareness of its importance for all members of society as it is a sport and an easy means of transportation, which benefits everyone, contributes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preserves the environment. .

Al Nakhira Al Khaili explained that the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has a great interest in diversifying the organization of races, challenges and community outings to support fans of this sport.

The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club organized police patrols along the two lanes in line with safety regulations, and also allocated four feeding stations, along with support vehicles carrying water and food, in addition to providing ambulances and other logistical services to the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Municipalities and Transport.