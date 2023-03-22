His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, since its launch under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid, the “Dubai District for the Future Fund” has contributed to supporting entrepreneurship and embraces 16 companies. A startup and an investment fund within its portfolio… This fund reflects our efforts to establish Dubai as a global laboratory for innovations and technologies of tomorrow and applications of the digital economy.