Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces destroyed five and damaged two Su-27s of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Mirgorod airfield

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava region. The missile strike was carried out by the crews of the Iskander-M OTRK of the Russian Armed Forces. In Ukraine, this information was confirmed and equipment losses were reported.

Russia reported the destruction of five Ukrainian Su-27s

According to the Defense Ministry, five Ukrainian Su-27s were destroyed in the strike. Two more fighters were damaged.

“The Iskander-M OTRK crews of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group missile strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft parking lot. Objective control confirmed the destruction of combat aircraft,” the department reported.

The Defense Ministry also stated that the airfield infrastructure was damaged. The military department later published a video of the strike.

“News” reportedthat the operators of reconnaissance drones had been observing the ferrying of equipment at the airfield for several days. It is noted that after a significant number of aircraft had accumulated there, the information was passed on to the missile men.

Ukraine confirms strike, reports equipment losses

Former spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat on his Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) confirmed Russia’s strike on the airfield. He also spoke about the loss of equipment.

“This is a war, and, unfortunately, not without losses of equipment. I am referring to the enemy strike on the Mirgorod airfield,” he wrote.

Frame: Telegram channel Ministry of Defense of Russia

Ignat noted that there are “certain losses,” but did not disclose details. He also added that Ukraine is doing everything possible to prevent attacks.

The Telegram channel “Iznanka” reported that there were two attacks. After the first strike, the airfield’s technical staff brought the remaining Ukrainian Su-27s into the open, giving the Russian Armed Forces the opportunity to carry out a second attack with the Iskander. The source also reported the destruction of 25 Ukrainian servicemen.