Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences on the death of the late, Easa Saleh Al Gurg, And that in the family council in Dubai.

Their Highnesses expressed to the family of the deceased their sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to bless him with his mercy, to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives beautiful patience and solace.

He also offered condolences, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, praying to God Almighty to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy, and to inspire his family and relatives good Condolences. And unto God and to Him we shall return.