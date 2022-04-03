Dubai (WAM)

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in Dubai, chaired a meeting of the interior ministers of the countries of the International Security Alliance, which includes the United Arab Emirates, the French Republic, the Italian Republic, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Kingdom of Spain, the State of Israel and the Republic of Senegal. The Republic of Singapore and the Republic of Slovakia, in addition to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which joined this alliance, and the UAE Ministry of Interior hosts its general secretariat.

Saif bin Zayed presiding over the meeting in the presence of Mohammed bin Tahnoun and Khalifa Al Khaili

His Highness conveyed the greetings of the leadership, government and people of the UAE to the attendees. His Highness welcomed this meeting, which comes within the work process and objectives of the coalition in promoting joint international action in protecting societies, security and stability and combating crime in all its forms. His Highness also welcomed the joining of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the coalition, describing His Highness as an addition The quality of this co-integrative action. His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account, “I met in Dubai the interior ministers of the International Security Alliance, which includes the UAE, France, Italy, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Israel, Senegal, Singapore and Slovakia, and with the joining of the Kingdom of the Netherlands as a new member, the alliance is getting stronger with its integrated work system in confronting extremism and combating crime. The organization.” H.E. Antoine Felix Dieum, Minister of the Interior of Senegal, H.E. Omar Bar Lev, Minister of Public Security in Israel, H.E. Luciana Lamorgese, Italian Minister of the Interior, H.E. Vindelin Letni, Minister of State for the Ministry of the Interior of Slovakia, H.E. Dylan Yelgos Zagreus, Minister of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as representatives of the interior ministers of the countries of the security alliance International, security officials, policemen and a number of officers UAE Ministry of Interior.

His Highness and the ministers listened to a summary of the developments in the work of the coalition committees and the results of the last virtual exercise “ISALEX 2.0”, which is the first of its kind globally, and future projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the security and safety of member states in line with their interests, unifying security and policing concepts, and joint coordination were adopted. Concerning the mutual experiences of security and crimes.

Saif bin Zayed, Ministers of Interior of the International Security Alliance in a group photo

Condemning terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE

The statement of the fourth ministerial meeting of the International Security Alliance was issued, in which the participants affirmed that the member states of the International Security Alliance are continuing to strengthen efforts to confront organized and transnational crimes and to combat extremism and radicalism in all its forms, and that this alliance was established in 2017 as an act of solidarity between states. He will continue his quest to achieve more peace, security and stability in the societies of Member States and all international communities.

The statement condemned the challenges faced by the societies of some countries of the international security coalition during the previous year, and the statement strongly condemned the terrorist attack on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE early this year. The statement affirmed the determination of the coalition countries to strengthen the serious and positive partnership, and to stand and work together, on the basis of unity, a common goal, and a permanent commitment to peace. The participants in the statement welcomed the accession of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, hoping that this would contribute to adding practical and security experiences that would lead to raising the level of coordination between international task forces, and a greater exchange of police expertise, including raising the capacities of the ministries of the interior of member states.