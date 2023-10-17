Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:00



Since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, an estimated 200 people have been taken hostage. The Islamist group has released the first video of a captured young woman who is still alive. She is a 21-year-old French-Israeli citizen who remains kidnapped in the Strip after the attack by the Palestinian group at the electronic music festival in southern Israel. «Hello, my name is Maya Sham. I am 21 years old and I am from Shoham. Right now I’m in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from a party in Sderot. I seriously injured my hand. “They brought me to Gaza and they took care of me in the hospital here,” she explains in the recording, subtitled in Arabic and collected by the Israeli newspaper ‘Haaretz’.

This is the video of Maya Sham confirmed and shown on Israeli TV. She is obviously speaking under duress, Ella says she was abducted outside Sderot. She says she was injured, but she was treated at hospital. She ends saying she wants to be sent home to her family. pic.twitter.com/5iOP1DdBb0 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 16, 2023

The young woman was kidnapped and forcibly taken to Gaza, instead of returning home. And her injuries were caused by the violence used by the terrorists, it was not a coincidence, as it seems to be understood from her speech that she has already traveled around the world. The video corresponds to the usual ones of terrorist groups, in which the victims tell the camera what their kidnappers want.

The young woman, who appears looking at the camera on a brown background after several shots in which a person adjusts the bandages on her hand, has asked to be taken home “soon” to reunite with her family. «They have been taking care of me, providing me with medication. I only ask that you take me back home as soon as possible to my family, my parents, my brothers. Please get me out of here as quickly as possible,” the hostage said, speaking in Hebrew.