Palworld developer Pocketpair has detailed a patch that will ensure all those Pals sent to the breeding farm will no longer be so exhausted from reproducing they go to sleep and never wake up.

In addition to this life saving fix, the studio has also addressed game crashes that would corrupt save data when the number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000. It noted following its previous patch, “save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load”. However, this latest Palworld patch will resolve that.

Pocketpair has also implemented a variety of countermeasures against some cheats and exploits, but it has not gone into specifics.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Will Pokémon take Palworld down?Watch on YouTube

Este Palworld patch – known as v0.1.4.1 on Steam and v0.1.1.4 on Xbox – has already been released on Valve's platform. It will be made available on Xbox “as soon as it is ready”, Pocketpair said.

You can read the full patch notes below:

Major Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.

・In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.

・Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

・Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base related

・Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

・Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others

・Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.

“We will continue development placing top priority on fixing major problems and issues,” the developer closed. “Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.”



Image credit: pocketpair

Palworld has had a momentous early access launch. Along with some truly bumper numbers on Steam which saw over two million concurrent players recorded, making it only the second game ever to manage this, Microsoft also announced it had the biggest third-party launch in Game Pass' history. In Matt's words, Fuack me!

Pocketpair is now looking to Palworld's future. Along with addressing various bugs, the studio has also released a roadmap of improvements for the game. This will include new elements like PvP, end-game Raid Bosses, new Pals and more.