Vtex (NYSE: VTEX), the leading composable commerce platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Pinterest. This alliance aims to strengthen the social commerce capabilities of brands around the world, enabling them to more effectively connect with consumers. Through the emerging collaboration, Vtex’s 2,600 global customers will have the opportunity to engage with Pinterest’s audienceone of the most influential platforms in the online shopping landscape. The partnership will allow Vtex customers to integrate their product catalogs with Pinterest, creating personalized Pins and managing high-performance advertising campaigns, according to the note.

Whirlpool, Blaisten and Easy will be among the first to benefit from this innovative collaboration.

“With over half a billion monthly active users, Pinterest is bringing more relevant products that our users love to its platform. Our partnership with Vtex is another way for great brands and customers in the region to connect with our users who are looking for inspiration and shopping in a positive and inspiring place online,” Matt Hogle saidVP of Pinterest’s Global Sales Organization.

“At VTEX, we enable large global brands to maintain agility and deliver seamless shopping experiences from anywhere.“, said Santiago Naranjo, CRO of VTEX. “With our latest partnership in social commerce, VTEX plays a critical role in translating inspiration found on the Pinterest platform into authentic consumer connections for many of the world’s most popular brands, fueling their shopping experience. This will drive active and meaningful engagement that will invigorate organic growth and foster a vibrant community as we continue to create the best unified commerce experience“.