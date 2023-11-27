In Argentina, the victory of the far-right liberal economist Javier Milei in the November 19 election caused a shock wave, the consequences of which began to be felt as soon as he announced some of the measures he will take after assuming the Presidency. Carlos Quenan, economist, professor at the French Sorbonne Nouvelle University and vice president of the Institute of the Americas in France, guest of Escala in Paris, analyzes some of his main proposals.

Javier Milei’s announcement of the upcoming privatization of the oil company YPF caused its shares to skyrocket on the stock market, but there is a lot of skepticism about the effects that an eventual total dollarization of the economy would generate. Dollarizing is “in some way cutting off your arm,” says Escala’s guest in Paris.

“We begin to turn the page of history,” said Javier Milei on Sunday, November 19, in his celebratory speech after his victory in the Argentine presidential election, a victory that surprised by the breadth of the difference that separated him from his opponent, the Peronist Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy.

Inside and outside the country, many think that perhaps it is a leap into the void. Carlos Quenan, economist, professor at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University and vice president of the Institute of the Americas in France, considers that in this result “there is effectively this process of population satiety.”

Quenan indicates that there has been a process of decline in Argentina for several decades, “aggravated by galloping inflation, a series of important factors in which the two ruling coalitions also contributed until recent years.” For the economist, the discredit of these two coalitions created the space for a third party to emerge, and “that is the basis on which Milei wins,” he says.

The votes for Milei came from all the provinces of the country, all social strata, and a high proportion of young male votes, something that Quenan referred to as a central component, since many are “young people who enter political life.” , who are voting for the first time and who see in this case a disruptive character who has rocker aspects.”

For the economist, the electorate of former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), of the center-right coalition Together for Change, significantly contributed to Milei “an anti-Peronist component in Argentina’s political cleavage.”

Currently there are 10 types of dollar quotes; There is talk that it will seek to unify the exchange rate, something logical in economics, but that will have consequences.

Other issues where Milei’s program is disruptive are its vision of living a “cultural war”; she proposed stopping funding public universities; She has spoken out against abortion and marriage equality laws and about making gun ownership more flexible. She is a declared anti-feminist, in an interview where she was questioned about the issue of gender she said: “I am not going to apologize for having a penis.”

Now, on the economic level, what represents Milei’s greatest promise is the disappearance of the Central Bank. The president-elect talks about liquidating it and dollarizing the economy, this means disappearing the peso, an undoubtedly risky proposal. Carlos Quenan indicates that “the vast majority, the Argentine and international economic community, has been very reticent about this, including the International Monetary Fund,” as he explains that “facing inflation and generating a path of progressive normalization of the fiscal situation, improving Argentina’s external financial position, rebuilding reserves, generating a positive balance of payments situation, all of this just by modifying the monetary sign is very little. Dollarizing the economy has positive and negative effects,” he recalls.

Quenan assures that such a policy is like “cutting off your arm in some way,” since it would result in no longer having monetary or exchange rate policy. “This is very problematic, since Argentina is a large country, its economic cycle is not synchronous with that of the United States,” he warns.

Javier Milei said that his Government will promote free trade and his program proposes a unilateral trade opening, but two problems stand in his way; He has quarreled and insulted the country’s two main trading partners: China and Brazil. On the one hand, part of the country’s foreign economic policy is linked to the rules of Mercosur, the Common Market of South America, of which Brazil is a member, and on the other, a large amount of its cereal exports go to the Asian giant. .

Javier Milei will assume his position on December 10. Many unknowns will be resolved or enlarged in the days to come.