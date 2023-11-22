The Communications Office of the Government of the Strip, controlled by Hamas, denounced this Wednesday that Israeli bombings on the Strip left at least 200 dead in the last 24 hours and for now the attacks do not seem to decrease in intensity despite the temporary truce agreement scheduled to be adopted this Thursday.

“There were more than 200 deaths in 24 hours” due to Israeli attacks, the same office said in a brief statement. while local Gazan media speak of dozens of deaths from bombings in different parts of the coastal enclaveon the 47th day of war between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza.

(Also read: Hamas announces that it reached ‘a temporary humanitarian truce agreement’ for 4 days).

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, There were heavy bombings that killed more than 80 people, mostly women and children.so far on Wednesday, when “dozens of houses, buildings, residential apartments and public and private properties were destroyed” in various parts of the coastal enclave.

Explosion after an Israeli attack in the northern Gaza Strip. See also The Constitutional Court of Peru orders the release of Alberto Fujimori

Israeli warplanes “bombed inhabited houses in the center of the Strip after midnight, which caused 41 deaths and dozens of injuriesand there are still people missing under the rubble,” Wafa stated.

As he added, Emergency medical and civil rescue teams also removed more than thirty deceased from the runa after another attack on the Gazan neighborhood of Shujaiya which affected ten homes, while at least ten people died after a bombardment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, also located in Gaza City, where Israeli troops are advancing to completely take control.

(Keep reading: Five Palestinians die in an Israeli drone attack, according to local media).

Previously, Wafa noted that a heavy Israeli bombardment on the northern town of Jabalia left dozens dead.

According to Gaza authorities, this happens when Israeli troops besiege the Indonesian Hospital for the third day in a row, in the north of the Strip, where a dozen people were killed by shelling in the area two days ago.

A man carries an injured child following Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza city of Rafah. See also Football podcast | 'Spending money on players during the winter break is money wasted'

Now, according to medical personnel at the center, the Army is once again demanding their evacuation, although for now they were only able to evacuate about 320 wounded people sent to the south.

Israel has been surrounding hospitals in the Strip in recent weeks, alleging that Hamas is hiding part of its underground tunnel network and military infrastructure there. Among these is the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Strip, almost completely evacuated days ago by Israeli troops, who assure that Hamas has its main military headquarters there.

(We recommend: What is known about the possible truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip).

This involved the departure of thousands of patients, wounded, medical personnel and internally displaced people who were taking refuge in the center. Only the most seriously ill patients and a small team of doctors remained.who will finally be evacuated this Wednesday to the south of Gaza by 14 ambulances from the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service.

“The kidney patients will be transferred to the Abu Youssef Al Najar Hospital in Rafah, and the injured to the European Hospital south of Khan Yunis,” a spokeswoman for this organization said in a statement.

At least 14,100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombings on the enclave, and more than 33,000 have been injured.since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, after the attack by Palestinian militias on Israeli territory that left at least 1,200 people dead and more than 240 captives.

EFE