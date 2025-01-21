Tennis
Australian Open | Rooms
The Serbian tames the Spaniard, who once again remains in the quarterfinals, with a tremendous increase in level from the second set (4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-4 in 3 hours and 37 minutes), and will play against Zverev
Carlos Alcaraz He did almost everything right, just Novak Djokovic It was Novak Djokovic, the one of the great afternoons of glory, the one of the 24 Grand Slams, the one of the 10 titles in Australia, the one who cajoles because he seems touched, but is reborn as a…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#huge #Djokovic #cajoles #Alcaraz #leaves #semifinal #Australian #Open
Leave a Reply