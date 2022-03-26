This week, the television series of Halo produced by Paramount finally went on the air, and among the initial fears of the fans (one above all, the representation of Cortana), a confirmation of the producers of the series about something that could have surprised the spectators has also made its way: the face of Master Chief.

And so it was indeed, even very early in the series. The reason for these choices (i.e. to actually show his face and do it so early) was revealed by the actor who plays the character, Pablo Schreiber: the reason was to allow fans to dissociate the Master Chief of the series from the image of the videogame version they have of him.

“In an FPS the character is created specifically to enslave the purpose of the game, the player must believe that he impersonates the Master Chief. the helmet is removed towards the beginning, so you see the face and dissociate your version of who you think is Chief. Instead of making the viewer co-creator of the experience as he goes on believing himself to be Chief, we are inviting him to relax, sit down and watch Chief discover elements of himself “.

The director-producer of the series, Otto Bathurst, had already said that the decision would not have pleased many, and in fact the opinions on the online story tend to be negative: probably, revealing the face towards the end of the series would have been preferable, and many would have preferred not to see it at all, in direct reference to the games in the flagship series of Microsoft.

Source: Eurogamer.net