On March 9th, in conjunction with the winter tests in Bahrain, the drivers of Formula 1 they showed up with a banner and t-shirts in support of peace, with the wording “No War” highlighted in their demonstration, as a response to the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army. But after just two weeks, the Circus has touched another hand warforgotten – or perhaps ignored – by the media, that is the one that contrasts theSaudi Arabia and Yemen. The conflict has been going on since 2015, and involves several nations. On the one hand the Houthis, Shiites supported by Iran, authors of the coup in Yemen, on the other the coalition formed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – mostly Sunni Arabs: a war that it has reduced the civilian population to hunger and misery, causing some 20,000 deaths and 4 million displaced people, more than half of them children.

The missile attack on the Aramco oil station in Jeddah is part of the escalation of this conflict in recent weeks, to which Arabia has responded during the night, replying with air raids on the cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah. The cloud of smoke in the morning is still clearly visible on the track where Formula 1 has decided to compete in the Grand Prix. The pilots, after the 4-hour meeting on Friday night, decided to give the ok for the continuation of the eventchoice also confirmed with a press release from the GPDA: “Yesterday was a difficult day for Formula 1 and one stressful day for us pilots Formula 1. Maybe it’s hard to understand if you’ve never driven an F1 single-seater on this fast and complex track, but seeing the smoke rising from the crash site it was difficult to remain fully focused racing drivers, erasing the natural concerns from humans. We have thus dealt with one long discussion among us, with our team principals and with the top managers who lead our sport. A wide variety of views were shared and debated, after listening to not only the leaders of Formula 1, but also the ministers of the Saudi government, who explained that they had elevated the security measures to the maximum. The result is that we will have free practice and qualifying today and the race tomorrow. Finally, we all hope that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be remembered for a good race and not for the accident that took place yesterday ”.