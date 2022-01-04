Small turbulence for Microsoft: following the release of Halo Infinite of 343 Industries, lead narrative designer Aaron Linde announced on New Year’s Eve via Twitter of having left the studio. Apparently, this is a painful departure, given that according to Linde’s words it was a “terribly difficult decision” with the Microsoft shooter which, according to him, remains “one of the results of which I am most proud of my career, and it will be for the rest of my life ”. Linde then confirmed that for the new year she wanted to look for a new opportunity.

In a recent tweet (with footage taken from the popular anime Evangelion) it was confirmed that Aaron Linde will join Riot Games. In what capacity (but above all on what title) remains to be seen. Recently, previous Valorant game director Joe Ziegler also announced that he was moving towards a new project in Riot with Andy Ho taking his place.

Recall that Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. You can buy the game at this link (together with the new dedicated Funko POP line) or use Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Are you playing the Beta? Let us know what you think on our Facebook group.

Source