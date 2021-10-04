It is useless to go around so much, among the Xbox productions most awaited by the public, there is no doubt that Halo Infinite is the most talked about of all, a work presented to the public as the definitive chapter of the brand which, however, in its first true appearance, did not unfortunately it was able to convince, amidst delays and difficulties in the development stage. After a long and tiring wait, Halo Infinite is now, however, finally close to the exit, set atDecember 8, 2021, and on the occasion of the second beta of this month we had the opportunity to test first-hand the multiplayer of the title in preview, remaining particularly satisfied, net of some small detailed doubts that we will analyze in this article.

A pleasant field test

As already mentioned, Halo Infinite was presented during this preview as a pleasant title to play and capable of bringing the best elements of practically all its predecessors in a marriage of shootings adrenaline but at the same time methodical. In fact, the game could result for long-time fans as an opposite set of apparently discordant elements that are actually perfectly integrated with each other. To put it another way, the frenzied speed of the clashes of the last 2 chapters designed by 343 Industries it merges with that of the reasoned battles of the games of Bungie, finding a point of optimal balance.

We are talking about a pace of action that allows the player to move with renewed speed in the game maps thanks to the shots, slides and climbs, but at the same time keeps him from rash actions or from exaggerated impulses which were the norm in Halo 5 thanks to boosted shoulders and swoop jumps. As a result, the pace of the clashes and the Time to Kill are partly reminiscent of that of Halo 3 with an important management of aiming and headshots, in addition to the meticulous knowledge of the game sandbox, but at the same time it integrates everything with the speed of movement of the fifth chapter. Furthermore, precisely with regard to the game sandbox, the player’s knowledge of the various maps is very important thanks to the presence of upgraded weapons that regenerate on the battlefield at defined points that are also easily identifiable.

In almost all Haloin fact, the players start from the starting positions with the same equipment and skills and it is therefore up to the player to know the position of the best tools and vehicles to take advantage of them and excel over the others. In this respect, the use of “Dumb AI” that each Spartan can take with them into battle and that in addition to commenting on the main actions of the player, they also use an enhanced weapon recognition system that allows the user to know which tools are present on the field and when supplies will be available and ammunition. In short, an excellent idea that could help novices understand how to approach the genre and the mechanics that make up the product in general. In this regard we can also cite a section of training with bots AI-controlled which has proven to be very efficient and optimized, as well as a robust test system for each weapon available in the game, which however presented some small problems that we will explain in the following paragraphs.

Endless sandbox and Halo gameplay

The sandbox of Halo is essentially the set of interactive features offered to players by developers, with items such as weapons and abilities that function as gameplay structure modeling tools. In this beta preview for Halo Infinite, we were able to try most of the tools and equipment that will presumably be present in the final product and we stayed very satisfied both from variety of the guns that from theirs number and from balancing. For example, finally with the basic assault rifle, the MA40, it is possible to face opponents at medium / close range without fearing the power of the Magnum, undisputed queen of the fifth chapter.

Almost every tool has its specific strengths and weaknesses without overwhelming the others, and many of the guns present are new additions of this last chapter. In this regard, we still have some reservations about the specific models of these new instruments of death that could result not very intuitive to use, despite a great base potential. How not to mention for example the Pulse Carbine, evolution of the original Covenant Carbine, which modifies the powerful single shot in a burst version that fires slow but powerful plasma bullets. The weapon is absolutely useless in close combat against moving opponents, because the bullets are too easy to dodge for the agile Spartan, but as soon as they reach 10/15 meters from the target, they slightly chase the enemy movements causing substantial damage to the shields.

This particular factor makes it a powerful weapon only in specific circumstances therefore quite situational and could even be alienating for some players, who could underestimate it after a very disappointing first test on the short range. The same can be said for many other new additions, such as the Shock Rifle which fires electric projectiles that electrify even objects on the ground to inflict area damage, but which is not comparable with the DPS of other guns such as the Battle Rifle. We are absolutely convinced that given the beta state, there is still a lot of time to make several of the new mechanics present clearer and more readable but we also believe that more precise descriptions of the weapons are needed to better understand the alternative functions, in addition to the merely offensive ones, so as to avoid that they remain in disuse.

Another momentary doubt that struck us in this preview phase for Halo Infinite is the fairly narrow presence of content regarding the season pass. Obviously even more than the balance, this factor it is not evaluable in beta as we’re just starting out and this is a version absolutely limited than the final one. What we want to say is that we hope that the number of cosmetic items, both for pass holders and for the free version, will be greater, with loads of equipment of better value and numerically higher than the only 30 levels of now, with between the ‘more many steps used for switches on challenges or double XP.

A leap into the past, a step into the future

The technical component of Halo infinite – as far as multiplayer is concerned – proved to be one of the winning parts of the production, at least in this preliminary preview phase. On Xbox Series X there are excellent results with both the performance mode a 1080p And 120 FPS than with the graphics quality mode a 4K and 60 FPS, with a granite frame-rate throughout the test. The performance for Xbox One X is also acceptable, although it has not been possible to test the product on the first smooth Xbox One, of which we still do not know the optimization but which we can still assume is quite close to that of the mid-gen version. On PC we have instead known of some initial problems due to some bugs with the Vsync and other problems that kept the performance particularly low even on devices with technical components much higher than those of the Xbox Series X itself, however it seems that 343 Industries has already activated to significantly mitigate most of the problems.

As for the artistic sector of the title, the references to the original trilogy are very evident, both in small and large things. How not to mention for example the aesthetics of some weapons such as the legendary Battle Rifle which has resumed its initial form of Halo 2 and 3, or the urban maps such as Bazaar which in their reinterpretations go to aesthetically resume those of the second chapter. Even the armor presented for now appears much more linear and simple, since the semi-robotic pieces of armor present in Halo 4 And 5 that have aroused the ire of fans for a long time.

Ultimately, this multiplayer preview test of Halo Infinite left us pleasantly impressed by the quality of the gameplay, which finally seems to have managed to make peace with its past, both the most distant and the most recent. A game featuring a very strong skeleton made from the experience of 20 years of successful video games and which at present has enormous potential and possibility to present itself to the public as a triumph. All this, however, provided that it is able to show itself as fully accessible to new players with a system of tutorial already good but that could be further improved, as well as with a constant presence of developers on the post-launch content front, so as not to risk losing the support of a community never so passionate to a game of the saga for at least a decade.