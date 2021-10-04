Park, 40, said the song, which includes a reference to Koreans eating dog meat, caused him “very embarrassment” during his time on the field with United.

Park made more than 200 appearances for United between 2005 and 2012 and helped the team win four Premier League titles and one Champions League title in 2008.

Park said he was forced to make the appeal after United fans heard the song chanting last August at Molino Stadium when Wolverhampton Wanderers unveiled their new player, Hwang Hee-chan from South Korea.

“I know that United fans don’t mean any offense to me with this song, but it is my duty to educate the fans to stop repeating these words, which are currently a racial insult to the Korean people,” Park, who retired in 2014, told the club’s website.

He continued, “I was very embarrassed and upset when I heard this song 10 years ago.

“Things have changed a lot in South Korea. It is true that historically we ate dog meat but these days, especially the younger generation, they don’t really like it. It causes embarrassment and inconvenience to the Korean people when they hear this song.”