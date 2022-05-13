Halo Infinite got a new update today with theupdate of 13 Maywhich looks like a minor patch intended above all to balance some aspects of multiplayer and gameplay features, without bringing news from the point of view of the contents.

Among the corrections, the one referring to weapons that “jam”, an issue that emerged with the release of Season 2: Lone Wolves and that should be corrected through a partial rollback on some aspects of managing these. It was a problem that emerged in some cases but reported by several users and that should have been fixed.

Other changes concern the reintroduction of some particular, defined jumps “skill jump”: These are jumps considered out of the normal exploration of the map and bordering on glitches. In fact, taking advantage of some particular conformations of the scenario, the players were able to reach some normally inaccessible areas of some maps.

With Season 2 these possibilities had been removed, but in the face of protests, the developers decided to re-enter the possibility of these skill jumps, in particular in Life Fire, Bazar, Aquarius and Streets, as reported in the patch notes.

Even the “tank gun” is back in action, allowing that solution to be used for the Campaign speedrun. Finally, several fixes in terms of stability and various balances have been made on various aspects of the game, as you can read at this address.