Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Through arrest warrants, two sisters were arrested by elements of the Specialized Anti-kidnapping Unit (UEA), dependent on the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa.

The relatives were found guilty in the illegal deprivation of liberty of their niece, daughter of their younger sister. For this they invented a story about how the kidnapping was carried out in 2013, until they were discovered by UEA officials.

They are the sisters Antonia and Teresita del Refugio “N”, 32 and 35 years old, both originally from Badiraguato, whose arrest is based on court orders issued by the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the State of Sinaloa.

They were seen in appeal due to the acquittal issued, which was revoked for the room in question within the penal touch 2/2017, ordering their re-arrest and handing down a conviction for the crime of Aggravated Kidnapping, imposing a sentence of 50 years in prison on both of them.

It was found that, Antonia and Teresita del Refugio “N” are criminally responsible for the kidnapping of their niecewho at that time had only 3 years old.

The events occurred on the afternoon of January 3, 2013. Teresita, who was visiting the home of the minor victim’s mother, took advantage of the afternoon to take the little girl to a nearby park.

Hours later, the little girl’s parents receive a phone call in which they are alerted to the kidnapping of their daughter, who demanded a large sum of money for her ransom.

The parents of the little girl immediately requested the advice of the State Attorney General’s Office and since the victim was a minor, the investigations were expedited.

during his confessionTeresita fell into repeated falsehoods and contradictions before the investigating authority, ending up accepting that everything was false and that the minor was being held captive in a home east of Culiacán.

Once the girl was rescued safe and sound, UEA personnel proceeded to arrest Antonia and Teresita del Refugio and another male person who had participated in the events.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the corresponding judicial authority, issuing the respective formal prison order, however, the detainees obtained their freedom in 2016, through an acquittal sentence, which was appealed by the Public Ministry, being analyzed by the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, who determined to revoke the revised acquittal, finding sufficient elements to order his re-arrest.