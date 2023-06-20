Based on reports from 343 Industriesthe team decided to eliminate narrative cutscenes from Season 4 of Halo Infinite to focus more on content and gameplay elements.

To explain the decision was Brian Jarrard, community manager of 343 Industries: “Having reviewed our top priorities and moved some internal resources this year, we had to choose to abandon the seasonal narrative cutscenes to give more space to the team to focus on required features, content and improvements to Halo Infinite,” Jarrard tweeted.

“These compromises are never easy to make, and we really appreciate your support as the team works to make Halo Infinite the best experience possible. There is still a lot of work to do, but Season 4 marks a big step forward and we remain nonetheless embark on this journey with the Halo community.”

Although they are marginal elements, the intermission scenes have nevertheless contributed to building a certain progressive narrative through the seasons of Halo Infinite, enriching the game’s lore with various details. At this point we imagine that the narrative components will be entrusted to other in-game systems, perhaps through documents or other, while 343 Industries is more involved in the gameplay.

Just these days, Halo Infinite has reached Season 4, which also brings a new progression system through the Ranks.