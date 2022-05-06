Half of the male students between the ages of 14 and 18 in the Region of Murcia regularly consume energy drinks, according to the latest Survey on Drug Use in Secondary Education (Estudes). The percentage reaches 57.7% among 16-year-old boys, and is somewhat lower among girls (37.5%).

The inclusion of these products in a study of these characteristics, carried out by the Epidemiology service of the Ministry of Health, is already indicative of the extent to which they are unhealthy, and even addictive. “Energy drinks are a time bomb. They can have about 75 grams of sugar, which is an amount equivalent to 15 envelopes,” warns José Manuel López Nicolás, professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the UMU.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that we should not exceed 25 grams of added sugar per day, so drinking a drink of this type means tripling this dose. Then we can not be scared by childhood obesity or cardiovascular diseases, “adds this disseminator, who has been warning of the risks of energizers for years. Some brands have marketed versions in which sugar is replaced by artificial sweeteners, but these drinks do not become healthy. A product of this type can contain an amount of caffeine equivalent to three coffees. “This means that if you drink two cans, you are ingesting six cups,” emphasizes López Nicolás. It is an exorbitant dose, especially in children and adolescents. “It’s not going to kill you, but you can have arrhythmias or increased blood pressure.”

Mixing with alcohol or other substances during nightlife increases the risks



Figures that fall short



For the professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the data collected by the Estudes survey falls short. A report from the European Union food authority (EFSA) warned that 68% of adolescents consume these drinks.

In many cases, in addition, they are mixed with alcohol or other substances during leisure. According to the Estudes survey, 17.1% of boys and 14.7% of girls between the ages of 14 and 18 add these energizers to their drinks on a regular basis. “Alcohol makes you sleepy, but if you drink the equivalent of three coffees, you don’t notice the downturn and you keep drinking,” emphasizes López Nicolás. For the professor and disseminator, the same limitations should apply to these drinks as to alcohol, with the prohibition of their sale to minors.