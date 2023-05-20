Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10:56



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Yecla hosts today, at five in the afternoon, the parade of floats of San Isidro, which will have the participation of 51 platforms, 24 of them in the adult category and 27 in the children’s category. The participation of thousands of residents and visitors is expected on the day in which the municipality can double its population due to the massive arrival of the public.

A total of 120 police officers will deploy a special operation on the occasion of this celebration. The day will start with the placement of the floats in the vicinity of the old railway station. As part of the child safety campaign, identification bracelets for minors can be obtained. These have a code that provides the name of the child and the information and contact of the parents.

One of the most worrying issues is the weather situation. The forecasts point to a calm morning, although in the afternoon the arrival of precipitation in the form of a storm is expected. The City Council and the Federation assure that they work so that all the acts are carried out.