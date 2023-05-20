Bad news from Deck Ninethe development studio for Life is Strange: True Colors and the upcoming The Expanse, which is said to be firing part of development team. The announcement was made not by the company, but by narrative designer Elizabeth Ballou via Twitter, who wrote:

“Today many of my brilliant, kind and talented Deck Nine colleagues were fired and my heart is broken for them. If your development studio is hiring, keep an eye out for the people at Deck Nine – you won’t regret it.” .”

Note that for now the company has not said anything about it, but given the source of the news, we doubt it could be false. Anyway Ballou did not disclose the number of dismissed and the reasons for the dismissal. We await an official communication to find out more.

Fortunately, it seems that many development studios, even prestigious ones, have responded to your post, signaling that they are looking for staff, such as LMK, Epic Games and Playground Games, so the licensed ones may not have to struggle too much to find a new job. At least that’s the hope.

Just recently, Telltale and Deck Nine announced the release date of the first episode of The Expanse, which will arrive on July 25, 2023, i.e. in about two months. The future of the company will probably depend on the results of the game.