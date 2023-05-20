Weekend weather new storms. Forecasts

The weather forecasts, according to Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of iLMeteo.it, confirm other storms over Italybut also remember that this cyclone could be the last of this stormy month of May 2023: since last May 1st, at least 4 violent perturbations have hit our territory with 15 days of rain out of 19. Considering that the weekend will also be wet, we will have 17 days out of 21 of unstable and cooler than average weather. A very rainy May as in 2013, 2017 and 2019, but obviously a record-breaking one for some areas of our country that have never recorded similar rainfall according to the meteorological archive: we are obviously talking about Romagna and part of Emilia which recorded rainfall extraordinary associated with the ongoing Climate Change.

Weather weekend forecast, cyclone with heavy rains on Piedmont, Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria

In the next few hours, therefore, according to the weather forecast it will rain again, with the most intense phenomena in Piedmont, eastern Sardinia and locally between Sicily and Calabria, Ionian species. The rains will in any case be widespread throughout Italy, it will also rain in Emilia Romagna, albeit in a weak or at most moderate way: an average of 10-15 mm of rain is expected (remember that during the last flood on Tuesday up to 250 mm over a very large area). Nonetheless, these 10-15 mm will be sufficient to cause a further aggravation of the hydrogeological situation: in other words, all landslides that are unstable at the moment are likely to be triggered suddenly even with a few drops of rain; therefore continue to pay the utmost attention in Emilia Romagna also at the weekend.

Weather, Zefiro anticyclone arriving: taste of summer in Italy

In 24 hours, one month from the start of summer, it will start to improve in the North-East and also in Emilia Romagna, while it will continue to rain in the rest of Italy: the most intense phenomena are expected in Piedmont, eastern Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria and also between Campania and Basilicata. But then everything will change: from Monday, after a stormy weekend, Zefiro anticyclone with a summer flavor will arrive. Zephyr, in Greek mythology, is the personification of the west wind: this anticyclone with a summer flavor will in fact arrive from the west (west) with a narrow and long expansion of the Azores anticyclone; the high pressure wedge will initially only cover Northern Italy with temperatures suddenly shooting towards 30°C in the shade.

On the other hand, Zefiro will not immediately protect the Center-South where we will still have scattered thunderstorms until Wednesday; later, the summer flavor of the Zefiro anticyclone will instead conquer the whole country, it was time for good news to arrive from the West!

Weather forecast for the weekend and the beginning of the week

Weather forecast Saturday 20 May 2023. In the north: heavy rains in the North-West, it will partially worsen elsewhere as well. In the middle: widespread rains. In the south: widespread rains.

Weather forecast Sunday 21 May 2023. In the North: rains and showers in the North-West, improvement with heat in the Triveneto. In the middle: scattered rains on the Tyrrhenian Sea and in Sardinia. In the south: scattered showers, especially in Sicily and Calabria.

Weather forecast Monday 22 May 2023. In the north: sunny and warmer. In the centre: thunderstorms in the Apennines descending in the afternoon towards the Tyrrhenian regions; showers in Sardinia. In the south: many clouds, showers especially between Sicily and Calabria and in the Apennines.

Weather forecast Trend next days

thunderstorm instability in the Center-South at least until the middle of the new week. Warm with a summer flavor in the North, Tuscany, Umbria and Marche.

Subscribe to the newsletter

