This Sunday, March 17, on the last of the three days of presidential elections in Russia, there have been demonstrations against the current president – and candidate – Vladimir Putin, whose re-election is scheduled. This is an action called 'Noon against Putin', promoted by the opponent Alexei Navalny, who died last February in a distant prison in the Arctic Circle. The demonstrations, which have taken place in several European capitals, were joined by Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, in Berlin. However, within the framework of the elections, at least 74 people have been arrested on Russian soil. In the middle of the voting, the Russian Government assured that citizen participation exceeds 74%.

The last of the three days of presidential elections in Russia advances, amid significant protests and with the foreseeable re-election of President Vladimir Putin.

'Noon against Putin' is the name of the mobilizations with which many express their discontent with the probable new six-year mandate of the Kremlin leader, who has already been in power for more than 24 years.

For it, Thousands of people went to the polls, at that time of day, seeking to annul their ballots or, failing that, vote for another of the three candidates. However, these are candidates for the Executive without weight and who indirectly support Putin. Therefore, they point out that they are “puppets” of the president himself.

A man holds a sign during a protest against the re-election of incumbent President Vladimir Putin on the final day of Russia's presidential election, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Paris, France, on March 17, 2024. The sign says: 'Putin to The Hague'. REUTERS – Sarah Meyssonnier

It is a demonstration classified by anti-Kremlin activists as peaceful, but symbolic against the head of state.

Among the protest actions, the president's detractors were also expected to write the name of Alexei Navalny when casting their vote. His death in an Arctic prison, still unclarified, has ignited rejection of Putin.

Navalny's widow joins anti-Putin protests in Berlin

The initiative as such was one of Navalny's last wishes, as he expressed through a video message, which he had shared with his lawyers. In fact, the independent newspaper 'Novaya Gazeta' described the planned action as “Navalny's political testament.”

The protests have echoed in several European countries. In Berlin, London and Paris, demonstrations took place in front of the Russian embassies.

Precisely, in the German capital, Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, joined the mobilizations.

The Russian authorities have assured that they are ready to reinforce control in the elections, in which 114 million voters are called to the polls. And the Kremlin has called Navalny's followers dangerous “extremists” seeking to destabilize the country in the name of the West.

Furthermore, they have assured that the demonstrations have not affected participation. According to the Russian Electoral Commission, 74% of the electoral roll has been submitted to the polls.

Detainees and requests for stricter controls

The OVD-Info group, which monitors political arrests, assured that This Sunday alone more than 65 people have been arrested in Russia within the framework of the last day of the presidential elections.

Acts of protest have also been reported at polling stations. A woman was arrested in St. Petersburg after throwing a firebomb at the entrance to a polling station, and others were arrested across the country for throwing green antiseptic or ink into ballot boxes.

As a result of these events, several Putin supporters have demanded tougher punishments for people who carry out these types of actions.

With Reuters and AP