As part of their family heritage, the Gallardo brothers, from El Valle, Mocorito, preserve the ancestral tradition of milling, which survives to the current era. In this regard, Rodolfo Gallardo, one of the owners of the local mill, indicated that the basic process is the dehydration of the cane juice, since the objective is to extract its syrup or mead, which can be converted into solid and liquid sweets, typical of Mocorito. During this season, there was a high influx of people in December and through the sunflower field. More than 2 thousand visitors from all over Mexico and even the United States were received. It is also expected that for Easter this will be an attraction for visitors.