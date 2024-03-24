The Government of France announced on Sunday, March 24, the launch of special flights to allow the “most vulnerable” French to leave Haiti, after the suspension of commercial air connections, amid the chaos in the Caribbean nation. Meanwhile, the humanitarian and violence crisis continues to increase, despite the expectation for the formation of a Transition Council, which suffered a fracture this Sunday after the only woman who participated in that body resigned after denouncing criticism and sexist comments. .

However, “the French embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open and continues its activities despite deteriorating conditions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “It remains fully mobilized in support of the French community on the ground,” he added.

These flights will be organized in coordination between the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the latter indicated in the statement, without giving details about the vulnerability criteria that will be applied.

Around 1,500 French nationals are registered on the island by the embassy in Haitia country that has experienced constant attacks by gangs, not only in the streets but also in prisons, the international airport, foreign representations and government buildings.

A resident walks past a National Police officer guarding the empty National Penitentiary after a small fire inside the prison in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, March 14, 2024. ©AP/Odelyn Joseph

Haiti has been mired in chaos and violence for months, which forced the resignation, on March 11, of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has governed the country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, in a context of gang war for control of traffic and power.

Dominique Dupuy, the only woman in the Transition Council, resigns

Dominique Dupuy, 34, representative of the RED/EDE and 'Historical Commitment' coalition, announced on Sunday his resignation from his participation in the Haitian Transition Council, after being the subject of sexist and sexist comments by various political sectors on social media. social.

Dupuy, who was the island's ambassador to UNESCO, received harsh questions about her age, arguing inexperience to participate in the process, and her national status, doubting whether or not she had been born in Haitian territory.

“In addition to unfounded political attacks against me and threats against my life, my participation as the only young woman among 8 men faces obstacles that some actors have decided to create,” said Dupuy, confirming that she was born in the province of Cabo Haitian, where he served in multiple private sector organizations before entering the country's public life.

The former ambassador to UNESCO was the only woman in the process, which remains stalled due to internal debates over whether or not the two electoral observers within the nine-member council have the right to vote in the negotiations to elect a first. interim minister.

Dominique Dupuy, the only woman who was part of the Presidential Council of the traction in Haiti, decides not to be part of the Council, Dupuy, who had brought a drop of hope to many. (On IG you can see the full video) pic.twitter.com/wDEI5SGTbg — Haiti in Spanish (@haitienespanol) March 24, 2024



The Transition Council has the mission of electing an interim prime minister, and creating the conditions for holding free and fair elections, a major challenge within an island that is mired in violence, with 80% of the capital controlled. by armed gangs.

Hunger is at its peak inside Haiti

Following the upsurge in violence and crime within Port-au-Prince, the humanitarian situation reached a critical point. Different international organizations denounced that almost half of the national population of the Caribbean island suffers from malnutrition, facing the worst rates of food insecurity in the entire contemporary history of Haiti.

“Rising hunger is fueling the security crisis that is destroying the country. We need to act urgently now; waiting to respond on a large scale is not an option,” exclaimed the director of the World Food Program for Haiti, Jean-Martin Bauer. .

In another report, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the intergovernmental arm of the United Nations to maintain constant monitoring of world hunger, revealed that approximately 4.97 million Haitians are experiencing high levels of food insecurity. On an island made up of just over 11.5 million people, almost half of them suffer from hunger.







The IPC also warned about the existence of “a phase of food emergency” in eight areas of Haitian territory, predicting the transition to famine in these regions if the situation is not reversed. Only 5% of the Haitian population has received humanitarian assistance, according to the report.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters