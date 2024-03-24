In this contest the participants and the presenter are important, but it is not the most relevant thing. The spotlight falls on 'ADDA', a spectacular robotic arm with its own voice that challenges the famous contestants of each edition to get the greatest number of answers to a battery of questions correct. This is the simple but surprising mechanics of 'Mental Masters', the new program presented by Carlos Sobera that premieres this Monday on Telecinco (10:50 p.m.) that, contrary to what usually happens in this type of formats, is not It's not going to be easy for the celebrities who have taken the step to participate.

With this, the network launches one of its main premieres for the spring on Easter Monday, where it also hopes that the vacations of the little ones in the house will serve to bring together all the family members in front of the television. The rest of the week, Telecinco will maintain its usual programming, with 'Survivientes: No Man's Land' (Tuesday); the last reunion of 'Temptation Island (Wednesday); a new 'Survivors' gala with Jorge Javier Vázquez (Thursday); the heartfelt program 'On Friday!'; 'Dancing with the Stars' (Saturday); and 'Conexión Honduras', with Sandra Barneda (Sunday).

Mediaset's new bet for Monday's 'prime time', which it produces in collaboration with Warner Bros. ITVP Spain, is the national adaptation of the international competition 'Mental Samurai', already broadcast in other territories such as the United States, with actor Rob Lowe as producer and host at Fox; in Portugal, where he has accumulated four successful seasons; Finland and Arab Emirates. The incombustible Carlos Sobera, creator of other hits such as 'First dates' or 'Who wants to be a millionaire?', will be in charge of leading an imposing 'quiz show' in which vertigo, intelligence, concentration, visual acuity, dexterity, mental agility and humor will be necessary to overcome the challenge.

Specifically, there will be eight celebrities who will participate in the first installment of 'Mental Masters' and will live, according to the network, “a mental and sensory experience never before seen on television.” Santiago Segura, Leticia Dolera, Paco Tous, Kira Miró, Rosa López and Edu Casanova will face this particular robotic arm and will climb into the capsule in which we will see them enjoy and suffer.

The mechanics of 'Mental masters' seem simple at first: it is a contest that challenges participants to get the greatest number of answers to a battery of questions correct. Celebrities ride 'ADDA', a robotic arm that moves them around the television studio. The capsule on which they are mounted will not make it easy: it moves in the air at high speed, rotating quickly and even turning them upside down in dizzying movements around the set, while receiving various visual and sound stimuli.

Thus, time begins to run and 'ADDA' moves the contestants quickly with 360º movements while the capsule rotates in the air and takes the contestants alternately to four towers located in the four corners of the set. It is there where questions that test their memory, orientation and knowledge are posed to them. The participant who manages to overcome disorientation and answer the greatest number of questions correctly in the stipulated time will be the one who goes to the final of 'Mental Masters'. In this last phase, the famous person who has won will try to get a prize of up to 20,000 euros, which will be donated to charity purposes.

Developed in Spain and Germany



'ADDA', the hallmark of 'Mental Masters', is a sophisticated machine that combines high-precision engineering with powerful software, both created specifically for the program. According to the communication group, it is a robotic arm whose standard version is used in the world of industry and cutting-edge medicine, developed by two leading companies from Spain and Germany to perfectly integrate graphics and projection. of questions on the screens with the movements of the robot, thus generating a unique experience for the contestant.

In each movement behind 'ADDA' there are hours of work, tests and trials in which all safety factors are taken into account. G-force measurements are also included to push contestants to the limit, always within a safe and fun environment.