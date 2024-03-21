The list of those who will be part of the Presidential Council of Haiti, the body that will be in charge of the transition of power in the country, is already complete and the names of its seven members and two observers were known this Thursday, March 21. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about the deterioration of health conditions and the need for humanitarian aid for the civilian population in the country, immersed in a wave of violence due to constant clashes between gangs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Thursday, March 21, about the worsening of the health and humanitarian situation in the Haitian capitalPort-au-Prince, due to constant armed attacks between gangs, the closure of the main airport and difficulties in accessing seaports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted the urgent need for blood bags, anesthetics and essential medicines in the city.

In addition, he highlighted that only half of the health facilities are operating normally.

“The situation could worsen significantly in the coming weeks if fuel becomes scarce and access to essential medical supplies does not improve soon,” he added.

The WHO leader made an urgent call to ensure safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, as well as to protect the safety of health workers and health facilities.

In addition, he urged the international community to increase its financial support to the Caribbean country. “We urge donors and citizens not to forget the Haitian people,” he concluded.

Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), also expressed concern for the Caribbean country, warning of the possibility of a resurgence of the cholera outbreak if the current situation persists.

Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), also expressed concern for the Caribbean country, warning of the possibility of a resurgence of the cholera outbreak if the current situation persists.



Violence in Haiti caused some 8,000 deaths in 2023 and, according to UN estimates, gangs control more than 80% of Port-au-Prince.

While the UN estimates 1.4 million the number of people suffering from acute malnutrition in the country.

Bodies lie in the streets of the Haitian capital

The alarms have gone off after a day earlier the streets of the Pétion-Ville commune were the scene of a tragedy, with at least seven additional bodies to the fifteen found two days ago.

The victims were found in circumstances that have yet to be clarified, but they reflect what is experienced in the only commune that is not yet completely controlled by gangs.

The images of shot bodies, some engulfed in flames and others charred, along with stretchers transporting the deceased in ambulances, set off all the alarms of humanitarian organizations.

The Haitian Police reported an operation in Pétion-Ville where the leader of the Mackandal gang was seriously injured and three gang members were killed after shooting at a patrol.

A situation that has generated a massive internal exodus to areas considered safer, resulting in more than 15,000 displaced people and the creation of refugee centers in schools, churches and public squares according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM also states that, in less than a week, 17,000 people have left the capital seeking refuge in other provinces.

The names of the members of the transitional council are confirmed

The country is waiting for the implementation of the presidential council, of nine members, which once confirmed will make the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry effectiveas announced by the political leader in a video from Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, March 12.





Along these lines, this Thursday the list of those who will be part of the Presidential Council was confirmed: seven members and two observers.

Once implemented, this institution must reach an agreement to appoint the new prime minister and will pave the way for the holding of presidential elections.

The Pitit Dessalines party, led by former presidential candidate Moise Jean Charles, will be represented by Emmanuel Vertilaire; and Pastor Frisnel Joseph will represent civil society (diaspora) as one of the two observers.

The other observer will be former minister René Jean-Jumeau, on behalf of the Rassemblement pour une Entente Nationale et Souveraine (Rally for a National and Sovereign Understanding, REN). The delegate of the RED/EDE et Compromis Historique coalition will be Dominique Dupuy.

The Fanmi Lavalas party, founded by former president Jean Bertrand Aristide, supported Lesly Voltaire, as did the January 30 Collective, with Edgar Leblanc Fils, and the Montana Agreement, with Fritz Alphonse Jean. The private business sector has also retained its representative, Laurent St-Cyr.

For its part, the December 21 Agreement abandoned its first two candidates – former deputies Vikerson Garnier and Levaillant Louis-Jeune – in favor of former senator Louis Gérald Gilles.

At least four of the members of this council come from Aristide's Fanmi Lavalas.

Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana's ambassador to the UN, expressed optimism about the progress of talks around this transitional presidential council.

While the authorities have extended a night curfew until Saturday in the West department, including Port-au-Prince.

With AFP and EFE