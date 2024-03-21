ANDThe United States imposed economic sanctions this Thursday on the Attorney General of Nicaragua “for being complicit in the oppression” of President Daniel Ortega by confiscating the properties of opponents and deciding who to grant them to.

Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo They govern with “a close-knit group of trusted figures in the police, army and parliament” and the attorney general Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina is “a key player,” the Treasury Department says in a statement.

“The Attorney General of Nicaragua, in line with the Ortega-Murillo regime, has abused her position to facilitate a coordinated campaign to repress dissent by confiscating property from political opponents of the government without legal basis,” it states. Brian NelsonUndersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, cited in a statement.

The sanctions against Morales Urbina, appointed to the position in May 2019 by Ortega, are carried out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), dependent on this department.

Nicaragua is under US sanctions for the repression of the 2018 protests against Ortega, in power since 2007 and successively re-elected in elections questioned by the international community.

Washington considers his re-election in 2021 fraudulent and accuses him of a wave of arrests against opponents, many of whom are still in prison or were forced into exile and were stripped of their nationality.

Among the latter are 222 expelled to the United States in February 2023, whose properties were confiscated by Managua.

Ortega gave the attorney general “great power” to “determine who receives the properties,” the Treasury says.

On several occasions she “presented deeds to new owners and declared that the properties were now intended for public use”, in addition to having “seized property from thousands of non-governmental organizations under an explicit law to suppress freedom of association”, accuses in the statement.

Responsible or accomplice

The government of Democratic President Joe Biden also blames her for “the dispossession of all the properties of the 222 political prisoners” banished and for being a “key” figure in the strategy to designate members of the opposition “as terrorists and block their resources.” financial”.

Washington sanctions her for being “responsible or complicit” in transactions involving “deceptive practices or corruption” on behalf of the government, and for having participated in them or attempted to do so directly or indirectly.

As a result of the sanctions, all assets and interests in assets of the sanctioned company that are in the United States or that are in the power or control of Americans are blocked.

The attorney general is “one of the voices” of the government in international forums, in which she defends “the rhetoric” of the Executive, which consists of stating that human rights groups “supposedly want to destabilize Nicaragua,” adds the Treasure.

The Biden government has already sanctioned more than 1,000 Nicaraguan officials and the gold sector.

The relationship between the two countries has been especially strained since the 2021 Nicaraguan elections, which were held with the president's rivals imprisoned or in exile.

Since then, Managua has carried out an offensive against thousands of NGOs and the academic world, in addition to intensifying the persecution of the Catholic Church.

The situation in the Latin American country worries Congress.

At the end of February, several Republican and Democratic congressmen called on the head of US diplomacy Antony Blinken to “mobilize an international” diplomatic response to end the repression.