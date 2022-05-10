Haiti The assassination of the President of Haiti has led to charges against the former senator

According to U.S. authorities, the perpetrators’ alleged original intent was to capture the president, but the operation ended in his death.

Stateside Prosecutor has indicted a former Haitian senator for involvement in the assassination of the Haitian president, says U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

President of the Caribbean Island State Jovenel Moise was shot at his home in July last year.

Accused, former senator Joseph Joel Johnhanded over to the United States from Jamaica on Friday.

A Haitian senator is accused of plotting to assassinate or kidnap the president and of providing material support in an operation against the president.

John is already the third person accused in the United States of involvement in the assassination of the President of Haiti. Earlier this year, a former Colombian soldier and a businessman with dual Haitian citizenship were extradited to the United States for the incident.

All three defendants could face life imprisonment if convicted.

A total of more than 20 people were involved in the assassination of the Haitian president, according to U.S. officials.

Because part of the planning for the crime took place in the state of Florida in the United States, U.S. authorities believe they have jurisdiction over the assassination of the president of Haiti.

Three people were killed in a clash between the security forces and the murder group at the president’s apartment.

Prime minister Ariel Henry has led the country since the assassination of the president.

The assassination of the president has exacerbated the situation in Haiti. The country has suffered from natural disasters, kidnappings and gang violence.